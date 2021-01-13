Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Netflix were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $494.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $512.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.14.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

