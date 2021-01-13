TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $989,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI opened at $315.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.