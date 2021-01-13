Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,402.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

