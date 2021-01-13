TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,702,000 after buying an additional 1,016,239 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Canopy Growth news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

