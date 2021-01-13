Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) PT Raised to GBX 170

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

EMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 148.20 ($1.94).

Man Group plc (EMG.L) stock opened at GBX 151.35 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.87. Man Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 164 ($2.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

