SIG plc (SHI.L)’s (SHI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the stock.

Shares of SHI stock opened at GBX 35.33 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.17. SIG plc has a 12 month low of GBX 14.93 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.95 ($1.29). The company has a market capitalization of £417.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.17.

About SIG plc (SHI.L)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

