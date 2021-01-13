SIG plc (SHI.L)’s (SHI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the stock.
Shares of SHI stock opened at GBX 35.33 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.17. SIG plc has a 12 month low of GBX 14.93 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.95 ($1.29). The company has a market capitalization of £417.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.17.
About SIG plc (SHI.L)
