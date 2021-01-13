adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $199.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADDYY. HSBC cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of adidas to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $175.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.42, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,701,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of adidas by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

