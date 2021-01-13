Terry V. Rogers Sells 45,000 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6,381.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 140,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,157 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

