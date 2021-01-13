Insider Selling: Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Director Sells 168,500 Shares of Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at C$759,049.

Shares of DML opened at C$0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$651.60 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.59.

Get Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) alerts:

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.