Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after buying an additional 408,870 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,219,000 after purchasing an additional 142,920 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 941,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,724,000 after acquiring an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 663,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $110.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.