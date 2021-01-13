Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 178.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXM. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.36. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

