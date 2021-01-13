Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of CATY opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.36.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.