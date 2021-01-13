Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Innoviva worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 177.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 38.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVA. ValuEngine lowered Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.57. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.