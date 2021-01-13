Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,210 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in OneSpan by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OneSpan by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 25,132 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in OneSpan by 4.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OneSpan by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,285,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,848,000 after buying an additional 107,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in OneSpan by 10.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSPN. BidaskClub raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $922.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

