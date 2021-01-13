Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $756.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

