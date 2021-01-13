Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,672 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 79,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,819,118.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAR opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

