Andrew R. Heyer Sells 5,200 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.54 million, a P/E ratio of -353.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $52.00.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on LOVE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
