Andrew R. Heyer Sells 5,200 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.54 million, a P/E ratio of -353.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOVE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

