Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) EVP Paul Parkinson Sells 11,824 Shares

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,491,000 after buying an additional 184,528 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

