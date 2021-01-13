Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 2,000 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CHE stock opened at $538.41 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $553.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 66,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,626,096 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,286,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,789,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,830,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Chemed by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

