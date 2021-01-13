Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 2,000 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CHE stock opened at $538.41 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $553.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 66,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,626,096 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,286,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,789,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,830,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Chemed by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
