The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

NASDAQ YORW opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $606.83 million, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.14. The York Water has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from The York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The York Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 518.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

