Royal Bank of Canada Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to $137.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.83.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global stock opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $101.10.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.