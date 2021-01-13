STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from $0.50 to $1.15 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of SNVVF stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

