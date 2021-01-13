Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Wyndham Destinations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.26.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

