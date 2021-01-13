Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.39. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

