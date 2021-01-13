Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,518 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCF shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.