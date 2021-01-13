NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $72,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 940 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.