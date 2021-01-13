AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 168,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 141,270 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 597,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 99,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

