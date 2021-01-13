Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on COO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $358.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.24. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $371.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

