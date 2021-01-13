Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590,298 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

