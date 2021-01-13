Huntington National Bank Purchases 164 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,756,000 after buying an additional 1,292,626 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,769,000 after purchasing an additional 542,735 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 868,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,008,000 after purchasing an additional 59,802 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 785,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

