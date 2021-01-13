Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $2,018,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $39,429,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 83,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

