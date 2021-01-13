Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,229 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,677,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,536,000 after purchasing an additional 198,038 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 405,552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EXC shares. BidaskClub raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

