Huntington National Bank Acquires 4,926 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4,926.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Spotify Technology by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT opened at $347.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.77. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.85.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.