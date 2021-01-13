Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,313 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,889,000 after buying an additional 190,480 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

