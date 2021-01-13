Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $739.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $726.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.61. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

