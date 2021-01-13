Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after acquiring an additional 305,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 149,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $206.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $206.93.

