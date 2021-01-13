Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

