The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,200,000 after purchasing an additional 668,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Insiders have sold 67,018 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. BidaskClub upgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.07.

PGR stock opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

