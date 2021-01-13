Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 109.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 310.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $196.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

