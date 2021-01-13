Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Pixelworks stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $145.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pixelworks by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 90,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,568 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 563.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 304,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 258,463 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 39.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 245,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 69,719 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 20.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 37,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pixelworks (PXLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.