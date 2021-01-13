Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $44.71.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

