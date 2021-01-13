Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZIL2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.45 ($13.47).

Get ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €15.58 ($18.33) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $987.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73. ElringKlinger AG has a 12-month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 12-month high of €17.46 ($20.54).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.