The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.40 ($44.00).

DWS opened at €35.24 ($41.45) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a one year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

