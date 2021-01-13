Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $19,593,627.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 441,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,334.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,838,275 shares of company stock worth $79,022,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

