Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 74.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 54.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 345.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,540,152.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,824.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,115,244.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,795.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,263,396. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $334.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $342.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.