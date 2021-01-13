BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.89

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and traded as high as $12.08. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 45,322 shares trading hands.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN)
BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
