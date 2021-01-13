BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.89

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and traded as high as $12.08. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 45,322 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEN. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 131.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 697,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 395,667 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 66.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 692,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 275,314 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the third quarter worth $1,868,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 41.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 58,769 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 17.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,847 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN)

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

