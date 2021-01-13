Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

NYSE:WM opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

