Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.21

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and traded as high as $20.10. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 315,371 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 50.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

