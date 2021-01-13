Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.02

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and traded as high as $43.22. Emera shares last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 5,113 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Emera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

