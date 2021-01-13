TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) and Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Head to Head Analysis

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) and Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TE Connectivity and Orbital Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TE Connectivity 0 3 10 0 2.77 Orbital Energy Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

TE Connectivity presently has a consensus target price of $105.92, suggesting a potential downside of 18.23%. Orbital Energy Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.91%. Given Orbital Energy Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orbital Energy Group is more favorable than TE Connectivity.

Profitability

This table compares TE Connectivity and Orbital Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TE Connectivity -0.81% 15.06% 7.66% Orbital Energy Group -47.16% -71.85% -34.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of TE Connectivity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of TE Connectivity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TE Connectivity and Orbital Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TE Connectivity $13.45 billion 3.19 $1.84 billion $5.55 23.34 Orbital Energy Group $23.49 million 5.80 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -9.45

TE Connectivity has higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Energy Group. Orbital Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TE Connectivity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TE Connectivity has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TE Connectivity beats Orbital Energy Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, antennas, relays, application tooling, and wire and heat shrink tubing products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; and heat shrink tubing, interventional medical components, relays, and wires and cables for aerospace, defense, oil and gas, industrial equipment, medical, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc., was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

